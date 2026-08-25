Belgian arrested in Switzerland on suspicion of bank robbery

Illustrative image. Credit: Kecko

A 58-year-old Belgian man living in Gruyère has been arrested in Switzerland on suspicion of carrying out a bank robbery in Farvagny on 7 August.

The suspect was placed in pre-trial detention by the public prosecutor’s office, according to Swiss news agency ATS.

The robbery took place in Farvagny, in eastern Switzerland. Despite a large-scale police search at the time, the perpetrator managed to escape, police said in a statement. Investigators then appealed for witnesses. Their inquiry led to the man’s arrest on 21 August.

He was detained in Villorsonnens. Police said clothing and equipment believed to have been used in the robbery were found in the vehicle he was driving at the time of his arrest. The stolen money has not yet been recovered.

Swiss authorities said the same man has also been identified in connection with another bank robbery in Châtel-Saint-Denis, also in Switzerland, on 14 March 2025.

The suspect was questioned in the presence of his lawyer and denies the allegations. The public prosecutor’s office, which is leading the ongoing investigation, ordered his pre-trial detention.

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