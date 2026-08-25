Police investigating whether agricultural vehicle caused High Fens fire

The aftermath of the fire in the High Fens nature park. Credit: Belga/Julien Warnand

The Liège Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched a criminal investigation into the cause of the major wildfire in the High Fens.

The theory that activities involving an agricultural vehicle at the site where the fire broke out may have been a factor is being thoroughly investigated.

Immediately after the fire broke out on Friday 14 August, the relevant police forces were instructed to carry out an on-site assessment and gather all evidence that could help determine the cause of the fire. The investigation is focusing on various hypotheses, and no definitive conclusion can yet be drawn, the Public Prosecutor’s Office stated in a press release.

However, according to the initial evidence gathered, the fire may be linked to activities taking place near the point of origin, involving the use of agricultural machinery. This line of inquiry is being thoroughly examined as part of the investigation into accidental arson. Two experts have been appointed for this purpose: one specialising in fires and one in vehicles.

Due to the technical investigations, it may take several months for their final reports to be completed.

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