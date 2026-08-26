No cause of death found in autopsy in missing father and son case

A police search near the place where the body of a young child was found in Onhaye, Namur province. Credit: Belga/John Thys

The post-mortem examinations of the two bodies found in Namur earlier this week were unable to establish a cause of death, the Namur Public Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday.

The two bodies were found a dozen metres apart on Monday and Tuesday alongside the N97 motorway in Onhaye, in the province of Namur. They were discovered as part of a police operation related to the case of the missing 5-year-old boy Tyméo and his 29-year-old father Bryan Brigou, who were last seen on 27 June.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, it is "almost certain" that the bodies found are those of Tyméo and Bryan. However, their identities can only be formally confirmed by the results of the ongoing DNA analyses.

Further forensic analyses are also underway.

The investigation into the case is ongoing. The Prosecutor's Office noted that all lines of enquiry are still being pursued.

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