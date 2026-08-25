Police discover second body in search for missing father and son

A police search near the place where yesterday the body of a young child was found, Tuesday 25 August 2026, in Onhaye, Namur province. Credit: Belga / John Thys

A second body has been found in Onhaye, in the province of Namur, with the authorities suggesting it is most likely the body of Bryan Brigou, the father of 5-year-old Tyméo.

The Namur Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the discovery on Tuesday during a press conference. Tyméo and his father have been missing since 27 June.

A first body was found on Monday. Although formal identification is still pending, prosecutors and investigators said on Monday evening that several elements at the scene, including the location where the body was found, strongly suggest it is Tyméo.

Bryan Brigou’s vehicle was found the following day in the car park of the local football ground, about two kilometres from where the first body was discovered.

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