'Panic reaction': Belgian brewers angry about new mandatory health warning

Illustration image showing the Belgian Beer Weekend in 2017. Credit: Belga / Laurie Dieffembacq

The Belgian Brewers trade association has published an open letter criticising a law that mandates a health warning while advertising alcohol.

The open letter claims that the law damages the Belgian beer industry, recognised by UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage. Under the law, passed earlier this year, advertising for alcohol must include the message 'Alcohol causes health damage', and alcohol can no longer be handed out for free as promotion.

"We were quite surprised by the letter," Kathleen Peleman, Director of the Flemish centre of expertise on alcohol and other drugs, told The Brussels Times. "The decision was made a long time ago; this seems like a panic reaction."

Minister of Health Frank Vandenbroucke signed the law on 27 March. "Initially, a group of experts advised a complete ban on advertising for alcohol. And if that wasn't possible, there should be a health warning on all aspects of the marketing mix, including the labels on bottles," Peleman says.

"This is a very light interpretation of the advice. Was it a compromise to the alcohol industry? We believe so," she added.

The association of Belgian Brewers initially suggested the mandatory warning to be "Alcohol abuse damages your health", but this was rejected by the Minister.

In the open letter, it highlights the efforts supported by the industry to combat alcohol abuse and addictions. "We support the fight against alcohol abuse," emphasises the organisation. "But we can also pursue this without subjecting the entire sector to public shame."

The open letter is signed by several public and political figures, including members of parliament Axel Ronse (NV-A) and Benoit Piedboef (MR), leader of the Flemish liberal party Anders, Frederic de Gucht, and former Minister of Finance for Brussels Sven Gatz (Anders).

In October 2025, newspaper De Tijd reported on the strong influence of the alcohol lobby on Belgian health policy. This lobby would systematically pressure ministers and cabinets, succeeding in weakening planned measures.

"The core of this message is that alcohol is damaging to your health," Peleman adds. "Not just for the small group that struggles with addiction, but for everyone who drinks."

"Even the average drinking damages their heart and blood vessels. Do we want everyone to quit drinking? No, that's not the target. But we want everyone to realise that alcohol is not an innocent thing. It affects you, your body and your health."

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