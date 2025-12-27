Francophone Christian democrats propose bill to ban sale of alcohol to minors

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

A legislative proposal to tighten alcohol sales regulations, including banning sales to minors, has been submitted by the centrist party Les Engagés.

Federal MP Carmen Ramlot from Les Engagés stated that this proposal reflects the recommendations of numerous experts advocating stricter rules on alcohol. In addition to banning alcohol sales to minors, the proposal seeks to prohibit all alcohol advertising and sales on motorways, extending the restrictions to hospitals and night shops.

Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke of the Vooruit party has long supported tougher alcohol regulations but declined to comment on the new proposal. However, members of his party view the measure’s feasibility as low due to opposition from the MR party.

Currently, young people aged 16 and 17 are allowed to purchase and consume beer and wine, while all types of alcohol become permissible from the age of 18.

