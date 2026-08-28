Prévot summons US ambassador White after attack on Belgian health minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prevot and US ambassador to Belgium Bill White. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot has summoned US Ambassador to Belgium Bill White after the diplomat attacked Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke on Instagram.

The row follows controversy over a health warning on alcohol. White posted an AI-generated image of Vandenbroucke with the caption: “Damages every form of joy in life.” Above the image, the ambassador wrote: “Who’s the biggest loser in Belgium?”

Prévot, of Les Engagés, called the post unacceptable. “It is unacceptable for an ambassador accredited in Belgium to target a member of our government in this way,” he said. He added that, as foreign minister, he would call in the US ambassador in the coming days.

The ambassador’s comments also prompted a response from Conner Rousseau, leader of Vooruit. Writing on Instagram, he said: “Bill can be a funny guy. But he knows nothing about healthcare. He only repeats what daddy Trump says. They only care about money, not our health.”

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