Foul play ruled out in mysterious death of Belgian tourist in Tasmania

Céline Cremer / A search for Céline Cremer in the Tasmanian wilderness. Credit: Belga

Belgian tourist Céline Cremer died in the Tasmanian wilderness after becoming lost in a chain of unfortunate events, not as the result of another person’s actions, an inquest has found.

Australia’s public broadcaster ABC reported on Friday that a coroner had ruled out the involvement of anyone else in her death.

Human remains were found in January by a volunteer in a remote area on Tasmania’s west coast, where Cremer disappeared in 2023. Tasmanian police confirmed in February that the remains were those of Cremer, who had been missing for months.

According to the coroner, she died after losing her bearings. He said her death was caused by “a series of misadventures”.

The coroner said the fatal sequence began after Cremer visited the lookout at Philosopher Falls and then took the walking track towards Magnet Dam instead of returning directly to the car park.

Cremer was 31 when she was last seen on 17 June 2023 in the village of Waratah, about 10 kilometres from the Philosopher Falls walk. Her car was later found in the car park at the start of the walking route on the edge of the nature reserve.

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