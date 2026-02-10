Australian police find remains and belongings of missing Belgian tourist

Undated picture of Céline Cremer. Credit: Belga/ Tasmanian police

Tasmanian police have discovered more items believed to be linked to the disappearance of Belgian tourist Céline Cremer.

Investigators found five additional bones, two teeth, and a Honda car key, according to Commander Nathan Johnston’s statement.

Céline Cremer, a 31-year-old from Liège, has been missing on the southeastern Australian island since 17 June 2023. Her car was found parked near the trailhead of a hiking site close to Waratah, in the north-western area of Tasmania.

Police have now confirmed that the car key discovered belongs to Céline, Johnston added.

Specialist search teams recently completed a thorough examination of a 350-metre stretch of the Arthur River. Johnston stated that many of the items were uncovered buried in the riverbed during these methodical searches.

Forensic analysis of human remains discovered in January near Waratah is ongoing, but no further information is yet available, police said.

“We remain in contact with Céline’s family to keep them updated on the progress of the investigation,” Johnston concluded.

