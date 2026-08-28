'Any citizen can get shot': Brussels prosecutor issues warning over drug-related shootings

Brussels' King's Prosecutor Julien Moinil. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Brussels chief prosecutor Julien Moinil has warned that shootings linked to the capital’s drug trade remain a persistent threat, after six more incidents were reported over four days.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Moinil said he felt he was repeating himself. He noted that prosecutors had held a similar briefing a year and a half ago about the same problem, which he said still endangers society.

He said the shootings tend to come in waves, but that the underlying issue, drug trafficking, is constant.

"Any citizen can get shot. This is not going to calm down," warned Moinil, the King's Prosecutor of Brussels on Friday.

The press conference followed a fresh spate of violence between Friday evening and Monday evening, including an attack in which a police station was shot at. Moinil said Brussels recorded 102 shootings in 2025 and has already seen 69 in 2026.

He said he had warned last year that any innocent bystander could be struck by a stray bullet, and that this had since proved true.

In April, an innocent civilian in Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, a father, was left paralysed for life in a shooting, he said. At the end of July, a 20-year-old man was also shot in the torso.

Moinil said every shooting is being investigated and prosecuted, and that several suspects have already been arrested and weapons seized in recent days.

However, he said the justice system cannot tackle the problem alone, especially without the resources it is legally supposed to have. His office is still not fully staffed, despite repeated requests, with the Brussels federal judicial police also short of 80 detectives.

Moinil also raised concerns about prisons, saying arrested leaders of drug gangs are still able to continue their operations from inside their cells and order contract killings.

He said he had already called for signal jammers to block mobile phone communications for such detainees, and asked why this had still not been done.

Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) is also convening a meeting of the Intelligence and Security Coordination Committee (CCRS) this Friday from 14:00 to discuss shootings and drug trafficking, Le Soir reports.

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