Sunny morning to be followed by rainy, changing weekend weather

A moody moment in Leuven. Credit: Geoff Archer

Saturday will begin largely sunny, but cloud will increase later in the day and a band of rain is expected to move in from the west by late afternoon, with highs of 18°C to 23°C, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute.

The institute said a few local showers could develop during the afternoon before the rain band spreads eastwards across the country. Winds may become fairly strong along the coast.

This evening, the rain will continue to move east and an isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Overnight, conditions will turn mostly dry but remain cloudy, with lows of 13°C to 17°C.

Sunday will start grey, with a slight chance of a light shower, mainly in the north. Brighter spells are expected to develop later in the day.

Temperatures on Sunday will reach 18°C to 22°C. It will remain quite windy at the coast.

Monday will also be unsettled, with strong winds and a local risk of thunderstorms. Temperatures will range between 18°C and 21°C.

Tuesday is expected to stay largely dry.

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