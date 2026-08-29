SNCB unveils special anniversary display in Brussels station

20130401 - HALLE, BELGIUM: Illustration shows the NMBS / SNCB logo on a train in Halle station, Monday 01 April 2013. BELGA PHOTO SISKA GREMMELPREZ

To mark its 100th anniversary, SNCB is bringing together some of its most iconic locomotives and carriages in a single historic train at Schaerbeek station this weekend.

The display features 11 exceptional pieces of railway heritage, stretching nearly 300 metres when coupled together.

Visitors are invited to take a journey through a century of rolling stock in Belgium, from the 1939 royal carriages and the first electric locomotives to the latest M7 double-decker carriages.

Many of the vehicles can also be explored from the inside.

The train is on display at Schaerbeek station on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 to 17:00. Entry is free and no booking is required.

Schaerbeek station is also home to Train World, SNCB’s railway museum.

The historic train will then go on show at Liège-Guillemins on 12 and 13 September, and at Antwerp-Central on 10 and 11 October.

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