Saturday, 29 August 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

SNCB unveils special anniversary display in Brussels station

Saturday, 29 August 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
SNCB unveils special anniversary display in Brussels station
20130401 - HALLE, BELGIUM: Illustration shows the NMBS / SNCB logo on a train in Halle station, Monday 01 April 2013. BELGA PHOTO SISKA GREMMELPREZ

To mark its 100th anniversary, SNCB is bringing together some of its most iconic locomotives and carriages in a single historic train at Schaerbeek station this weekend.

The display features 11 exceptional pieces of railway heritage, stretching nearly 300 metres when coupled together.

Visitors are invited to take a journey through a century of rolling stock in Belgium, from the 1939 royal carriages and the first electric locomotives to the latest M7 double-decker carriages.

Many of the vehicles can also be explored from the inside.

The train is on display at Schaerbeek station on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 to 17:00. Entry is free and no booking is required.

Schaerbeek station is also home to Train World, SNCB’s railway museum.

The historic train will then go on show at Liège-Guillemins on 12 and 13 September, and at Antwerp-Central on 10 and 11 October.

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