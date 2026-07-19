Belgian National Day 2026: Changes to public transport in Brussels on 21 July

Illustrative Image. Credit: Belga/Emile Windmal

Public transport in Brussels will be strengthened on 20 and 21 July for Belgian National Day festivities.

STIB-MIVB, the Brussels public transport operator, will run significantly more metros, trams and buses on lines to and from the festivities in Brussels.

As 21 July is a bank holiday in Belgium, SNCB-NMBS train services to and from the capital will run on a weekend schedule. Some commuter services will run less frequently than on weekdays, and capacity may be limited.

Additional metros, trams and buses

The four metro lines in Brussels will have an increased service on 21 July. Metros will run every 7 minutes and 30 seconds throughout the day to account for the increase in travellers in the city.

Parc metro station will closed throughout the day and only becomes accessible at 19:00 due to the parade passing by. Rue Royale will remain accessible through the metro stations Gare Centrale and Arts-Loi. Maelbeek closes at 21:00, with the best option to reach the Belgian Party in Parc Cinquentenaire via Schuman.

Several tramlines – 4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 25, 81, 82 and 92 – will run later on the night of the 21st to accommodate people returning home from the fireworks.

Lines 4, 10 and 81 will run until 01:00, while lines 7 and 25 will run until 00:50. Additionally, lines 39, 44 and 93 will run more often during the day and during the peak hours.

Tramlines 81, 92 and 93 are being diverted or are stopping early along their track. After 18:00, trams on line 81 will terminate at Merode, Avenue des Celtes, instead of continuing to Montgomery. Trams 92 will only run between Louise and Fort-Jaco, and Trams 93 will only run between Stade and Botanique, and between Louise and Bailli.

Bus network changes

Extensive changes to the bus network will be in place during the celebrations. Several routes will operate later to help passengers return home after the fireworks, but many lines will be diverted, shortened or temporarily terminated before reaching the city centre.

Key routes affected include buses 12, 21, 29, 34, 36, 38, 48, 50, 54, 56, 58, 59, 60, 61, 64, 71, 80, 89 and 95. Several services will also run more frequently throughout the afternoon and evening to accommodate increased demand.

Night buses for the Bal National 2026

The night before Belgian National Day, festivities kick off with the Bal National on the Place du Jeu de Balle. The expected 10,000 visitors can take the Noctis buses to get back home after the festivities.

These buses usually only run on Friday and Saturday nights and depart from Central Station. On July 20, they will exceptionally run on a Monday.

The Noctis buses will depart every 20 minutes and run until 03:00.

What is happening in Brussels for the Belgian National Day 2026?

The Belgian National Day is celebrated in Brussels with a day full of free activities around Brussels Park, ranging from a military and civilian parade and fairs to a closing concert in Cinquentenaire Park.

A full overview of all festivities can be found in our handy guide.

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