Ghent shuts open swimming zones prematurely due to algae

Blue algae, also called cyanobacteria, growing on a pond's surface. Photo credit: Wikimedia

Ghent’s three temporary open-water swimming zones will remain closed on their final scheduled day because of blue-green algae.

The swimming ban is still in place at Keizerpark, Schipperskaai and Veermanplein near Portus Ganda, the city said on its official information page.

The “Blissful Swimming Weeks” had been due to run from 13 to 30 August. However, the start was postponed on 12 August after water quality failed to meet standards at all three locations.

The city had already installed pontoons, swimming ladders and marked-out bathing areas at the sites.

Water quality is monitored by the Flemish Environment Agency and the Provincial Centre for Environmental Research. They test for blue-green algae, E. coli and enterococci.

Based on those results, the Flemish Department of Care decides whether swimming can be allowed. The city then updates its website each day to show whether bathing is permitted at each location.

The Ghent Environmental Front and water sports association Dokano have urged the city to use the failed swimming season as a reason to invest more in water quality.

They pointed to homes that are not connected to the sewer system, overflows from mixed sewer networks, and the importance of natural banks and aquatic plants.

Related News