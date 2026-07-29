Blue-green algae in Flemish waters prompts health warnings

Credit: Belga/James Arthur Gekiere

The Flemish Environment Agency has detected blue-green algae in several waterways in Ghent and Merelbeke, prompting warnings over health risks and water-based activities.

In Ghent, the affected locations are the Coupure, the Watersportbaan, the VVW Gent-Leie marina at Snepdijk, and the Ringvaart alongside the outer ring road near the stadium.

Blue-green algae have also been reported on the Scheldt between Merelbeke marina and Toemaattragel, a route reserved for pedestrians and cyclists.

The reports were registered on Monday. Earlier alerts had already been issued for several other sites in Ghent.

The Flemish Environment Agency has since updated its list of places where recent blooms of blue-green algae have been identified.

Blue-green algae are potentially toxic cyanobacteria. They can cause eye and skin irritation, headaches and gastrointestinal problems, and may also pose a risk to animals. Warm weather encourages their spread.

Swimming is already banned in Ghent’s inland waterways. At present, water sports such as kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding are also strongly discouraged.

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