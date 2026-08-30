Woman dies in suspicious circumstances in Brussels

Credit: Belga

A woman has died in suspicious circumstances in Anderlecht, Brussels, and prosecutors have opened an investigation.

The woman’s body was found on Friday in a home on Duivenmelkersstraat, according to the Brussels public prosecutor’s office, confirming an earlier report by Het Laatste Nieuws.

Police were called to the address at about 9:40 on 28 August after receiving a report of a possibly deceased person, prosecutor’s office spokesperson Colombe de Callatay said.

When officers entered the property, they found the body of a woman. A judicial perimeter was immediately established and emergency medical services were called to the scene.

The prosecutor’s office was informed, and because the circumstances of the death may be suspicious, a forensic doctor was also requested to attend.

An investigation into the exact circumstances of the woman’s death is ongoing, the spokesperson said.

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