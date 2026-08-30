Sunday, 30 August 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Woman dies in suspicious circumstances in Brussels

Sunday, 30 August 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Woman dies in suspicious circumstances in Brussels
Credit: Belga

A woman has died in suspicious circumstances in Anderlecht, Brussels, and prosecutors have opened an investigation.

The woman’s body was found on Friday in a home on Duivenmelkersstraat, according to the Brussels public prosecutor’s office, confirming an earlier report by Het Laatste Nieuws.

Police were called to the address at about 9:40 on 28 August after receiving a report of a possibly deceased person, prosecutor’s office spokesperson Colombe de Callatay said.

When officers entered the property, they found the body of a woman. A judicial perimeter was immediately established and emergency medical services were called to the scene.

The prosecutor’s office was informed, and because the circumstances of the death may be suspicious, a forensic doctor was also requested to attend.

An investigation into the exact circumstances of the woman’s death is ongoing, the spokesperson said.

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