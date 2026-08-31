Thunderstorms and strong gusts of wind expected on Monday

Illustrative image of stormy weather. Credit: Belga/Marius Burgelman

Thunderstorms and wind gusts of up to 70 km/h are expected locally during the day on Monday, with showers forecasted across several areas of the country, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute.

Conditions will gradually improve later in the day, with drier weather and broader clear spells developing in the west.

Maximum temperatures will range from 16°C in the Ardennes to 21°C in Flanders.

Overnight, it will stay largely dry after the last light rain clears, with minimum temperatures between 10°C and 16°C.

Along the coast, winds may remain fairly strong during the night.

On Tuesday morning, low cloud cover could still reduce visibility, especially in the Ardennes.

During the day, skies will be partly cloudy with a few showers, mainly in the east of the country.

Maximum temperatures on Tuesday will range from 17°C to 19°C in the Ardennes and from 19°C to 21°C elsewhere.

The weather pattern is expected to continue in the following days, with drier spells alternating with wetter periods.

From Thursday, temperatures are set to rise slightly, reaching up to 24°C.

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