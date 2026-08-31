Road safety programme for young traffic offenders shows positive results in Flanders

Illustrative image of road traffic. Credit: Belga/Jonas Hamers/ImageGlobe.

A pilot programme in Antwerp requiring young traffic offenders to attend road safety classes after a second offence within a year is showing encouraging early results, according to an initial assessment by local authorities.

The scheme was launched two years ago by the Hekla police zone, which covers Hove, Edegem, Kontich, Lint and Aartselaar, in partnership with the Antwerp Public Prosecutor’s Office and Flemish road safety institute Vias.

It targets young people aged 12 to 15 who are caught committing two traffic offences within a year, such as using a mobile phone while cycling or crossing at a red light as a pedestrian.

The aim is to make young people aware at an early stage of their responsibility in traffic and the importance of safe behaviour on the roads.

After a first offence, parents receive a letter. If the child commits a second offence within a year, they must attend a road safety class, which costs €50.

Since the project began on 1 March 2024, police in the Hekla zone have recorded 563 offences involving young people in the relevant age group.

Of those, around 40 reoffended within a year and were therefore required, or will still be required, to attend the class. Two young people committed more than two offences.

Police, prosecutors and Vias have all given the system a positive assessment so far.

They say the step-by-step approach already raises awareness after a first offence. Being spoken to by the police and having a letter sent to their parents appear to prompt many young people to change their behaviour immediately.

Parents and the young people themselves have also responded positively to the programme.

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