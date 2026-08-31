Brussels Ring Road exit to close permanently as major roadworks begin

Credit: Werken aan de ring

Exit 12 Kattebroek on the Brussels Ring Road in Dilbeek will permanently close in October 2026 as part of a major redevelopment of the interchange between the Ring and the Ninoofsesteenweg (N8).

The project, led by De Werkvennootschap, aims to improve traffic flow and road safety at one of the busiest and most complex junctions in the area. Preparatory works are scheduled to begin in autumn 2026.

The Kattebroek exit will be removed as part of the redevelopment. The exit is located close to several other entrances and exits, creating numerous merging and weaving movements and contributing to congestion and unsafe traffic situations.

The redevelopment will reorganise the entire interchange between the N8 and the R0. The existing layout will be replaced by a traffic-light-controlled junction designed to separate and better manage the different traffic flows.

The exit's closure will greatly affect residents of the Brussels municipality of Berchem-Sainte-Agathe, with the local council saying they had firmly opposed the move taken by the Flemish peripheral municipality of Dilbeek.

"The municipality of Berchem-Sainte-Agathe was strongly opposed to this closure, as this route made it easier for residents of Berchem to reach the ring road. Unfortunately, this was a unilateral decision by the municipality of Dilbeek – and Berchem-Sainte-Agathe simply had no choice," it said in a statement.

Alternative route to the Ninoofsesteenweg

However, the closure of exit 12 does not mean that motorists travelling from the Ring will lose access to the Ninoofsesteenweg.

Two new turning loops will be constructed as part of the project, one near Kattebroekstraat and another near Sylvain Dupuislaan (N219). Drivers will be able to use exit 13 and these new connections to reach the N8.

The authorities are encouraging motorists to stick to the designated routes to prevent traffic from spilling into residential neighbourhoods and creating additional rat-running.

The closure will also have an impact on traffic circulation in Dilbeek itself. Kasteelstraat, which was partially made one-way several years ago because it was being used as a shortcut towards exit 12, will eventually return to two-way traffic once the exit has closed.

Major overhaul of the N8 and Ring

The permanent closure of exit 12 is only one part of a much larger project. The Ninoofsesteenweg itself will be redesigned, with separated cycle paths, improved facilities for pedestrians and public transport, and new cycling connections.

The project also includes the construction of part of the Ring cycling route between Dilbeek and Zellik, including cycling bridges over the N8 and the Ring.

Environmental measures are planned as well. The Molenbeek stream near Kattebroekstraat will partly be reopened and given more natural banks. Ecological connections and an eco-tunnel are also planned to improve links between nearby natural areas.

Works to take place in several phases

The first preparatory works are expected to start in autumn 2026. The wider redevelopment will then be carried out in several phases over the following years.

The works will include the construction of new entrances and exits, cycling bridges, the demolition of the existing N8 bridge over the Ring and the construction of a new bridge. The Ninoofsesteenweg and the Ring cycle path will also be redeveloped.

Dilbeek will introduce additional measures to limit rat-running through residential areas during the works. These include road closures in Broekstraat and Kaudenaardestraat to prevent drivers using residential streets to reach the N8 from other Ring exits.

The overall aim of the project is to create a safer and more efficient interchange between the Brussels Ring and the Ninoofsesteenweg. For motorists, however, the redevelopment will mean several years of changing traffic patterns and roadworks in and around Dilbeek.

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