Prévot meets with US Ambassador following online attack on Belgian Health Minister

US ambassador to Belgium Bill White. Credit: Belga/Emile Windal

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot met with US Ambassador Bill White on Monday morning and warned against further "counterproductive" provocations.

White was summoned for the meeting on Friday after attacking Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Vooruit) on social media.

White posted an AI-generated image of Vandenbroucke on Instagram with the caption “Destroys every form of joie de vivre”. Above it, he wrote: “Who’s the biggest loser in Belgium?” The post referred to an ongoing debate surrounding a mandatory health warning for alcohol advertisements in the country.

Upon arriving at Prévot’s (Les Engagés) office on Monday, White alluded to the reason for the meeting. “I’m very happy to see my friend Maxime Prévot. He’s doing a brilliant job,” he told journalists. “What I’m really not happy to talk about is something that I reposted on my personal social media.”

Prevót warns against 'unnecessary escalation'

The meeting lasted around an hour and a half. Following the meeting, the Foreign Minister emphasised that further provocations would be “counterproductive” and could lead to “an unnecessary escalation in our relations”.

"Belgian sovereignty must be fully respected, including in the implementation of our policies,” he added.

Prévot called on White to refrain from making public statements that personally target Belgian politicians.

The minister further noted that the role of an ambassador is bound by clear diplomatic rules and customs, including mutual respect and non-interference in domestic affairs.

“Countries may differ in their views, sometimes fundamentally. Diplomacy serves precisely to discuss those differences of opinion openly and directly through the appropriate channels, not to lecture one another publicly or to interfere in domestic political debate,” said Prévot.

White to continue posting his thoughts

Meanwhile, the US Ambassador described the meeting as “a very frank discussion”.

According to White, the conversation was only partly about social media posts. “I do respect what the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs said. I, of course, will continue to post my thoughts.”

The American diplomat said the conversation went well. He did not comment when asked whether or not he had apologised.

“I had a great conversation with him and we understand each other well," he said. "We have a very good relationship. I understand his position and we have reached a good agreement."

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