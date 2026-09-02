Belgians spend longest in Europe commuting to and from work

Illustrative image of people by a train. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Belgian workers spend an average of 61 minutes a day travelling to and from work – the longest commuting time recorded in Europe, according to a study published on Wednesday by HR specialist SD Worx.

The survey covered 16,000 workers across 15 European countries and the United Kingdom. It found that the average daily commute across all countries surveyed was 48 minutes.

Belgium ranked first, ahead of Sweden at 57 minutes and Ireland at 56 minutes. At the other end of the scale, Slovenia and Italy recorded much shorter commuting times, at 32 and 35 minutes a day respectively.

SD Worx said Belgium’s position is partly explained by the high share of long-distance commuters. Some 13% of Belgian workers spend two hours or more each day travelling to and from work – the highest proportion among all countries studied. That figure is well above the international average of 8%.

Belgium also ranks among the countries with the highest share of workers travelling long distances to work. Around 14% of workers in Belgium travel more than 120 kilometres a day, putting the country just behind the Netherlands with 15%. Sweden came third, with 10%.

Despite these long journeys, Belgian workers are not more likely than others in Europe to work remotely. Belgium sits in line with the European average, with 14% of workers not travelling, or not regularly travelling, to a workplace.

The study also found a gender gap in commuting times. Men spend an average of 65 minutes a day commuting, compared with 56 minutes for women.

Men are also far more likely to travel long distances, with 23% covering more than 100 kilometres a day, compared with 12% of women.

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