King Baudouin's Cadillac to be auctioned off on Friday in Knokke-Heist

Credit: Broad Arrow acution house

Belgium's King Baudouin’s 1951 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible will go under the hammer on Friday during the Zoute Grand Prix Car Week in the coastal municipality of Knokke-Heist, with an estimated value of €40,000 to €70,000.

Auction house Broad Arrow announced the sale on Wednesday. The car is a former royal vehicle once used by Baudouin, the uncle of Belgium’s current King Philippe.

Baudouin received the Cadillac from the United States in 1951, just two months after ascending the throne. He used it during the Joyous Entries that followed his coronation.

The king was driven through Liège, Namur, Brussels and Hasselt in the car as part of those official appearances.

The third-generation Cadillac Series 62, launched in 1948, was among the brand’s first entirely new post-war designs. It is prized by collectors for its elegant proportions, blend of prestige and comfort, imposing presence and distinctive tailfins.

The current owner bought the car from another collector in 1976 for just 2,500 Belgian francs (which comes down to around €62 now). It will now be offered for sale again at the Zoute Concours Auction.

No starting bid has been set, but Broad Arrow estimates the car will fetch between €40,000 and €70,000.

Visitors to the car week will also be able to admire King Leopold III’s 1934 Bugatti Type 59 Sports.

Related News