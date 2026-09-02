Recall of chicken skewers among biggest Belgian retailers due to potential salmonella presence

Salmonella is often present in poultry. Credit: Belga/Virginie Lefour

The Farmchix Company, in consultation with the Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain, has recalled several Hofkip – Just Meat chicken skewer products over a possible salmonella contamination. Some of the retailers may include Spar, Alvo, Carrefour Market or Proxy Delhaize, as well as independent

The recall affects seasoned chicken skewers, marinated chicken skewers and pineapple-marinated chicken skewers sold in transparent plastic trays.

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The potentially contaminated products were distributed through several retailers between 24 August and 31 August.

All affected items carry lot number 263524004.

Customers who bought the chicken skewers are advised not to eat them and to return them to the point of sale for a refund, even without a receipt.

For further information, customers can contact The Farmchix Company by email at info@farmchix-company.com.