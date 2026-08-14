Eight young people hospitalised after swimming in Ourthe river

Ourthe River in Belgium.

Eight young people were hospitalised after swimming in the Ourthe river in Vieuxville (Liège province) on Thursday. Several participants in a summer camp developed symptoms including vomiting, nausea and diarrhoea, with salmonella currently suspected.

Around 30 young people were taking part in a summer camp when several began feeling unwell after swimming in the river, according to RTL Info. Eight were taken to hospital for treatment. All eight hospitalised young people had been discharged by late Friday morning.

The incident has raised concerns about water quality in the Ourthe. Authorities suspect salmonella, a bacterium that can cause gastrointestinal illness. The dry conditions currently affecting the region may also be contributing to increased health risks.

Emergency services were deployed to deal with the situation, including four ambulances and police teams. The camp was subsequently brought to an early end, with some parents already arriving to collect the remaining children.

The municipality of Ferrières is now advising people to avoid swimming in the Ourthe until further notice, pending further information about the suspected contamination.

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