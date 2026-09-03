D'Ieteren Automotive restructuring puts almost 350 jobs in Belgium at risk

The D'Ieteren in Brussels in 2008. Credit: Belga/ Aude Vanlathem

D’Ieteren Automotive, the Belgian importer of the Volkswagen brands, has announced a "strategic transformation plan" that could lead to the loss of up to 344 jobs.

The company said the plan is a response to structural changes in the car market and was presented to the works council on Thursday before trading began.

D’Ieteren cited the decarbonisation of the vehicle fleet, the continued development of mobility services following the introduction of the compulsory mobility budget from 2027, AI-driven digitalisation and intensifying global competition as factors reshaping the sector.

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It said these trends are expected to be lasting, alongside the structural downturn in the market since the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a result, D’Ieteren plans to shift away from a model focused on selling new vehicles towards one centred on mobility, services and a long-term customer relationship.

The company said this would also require changes to its organisation. According to the press release, some activities, roles and structures no longer match future market conditions.

The project includes the closure of certain sites, the merger of some functions, the reorganisation of several teams and the optimisation of the network to better meet market expectations.

D’Ieteren did not provide further details on the planned changes. The company has started the information and consultation process under the Renault law.