Four American climate researchers switch to Brussels university

VUB Campus in Etterbeek. Credit: Lauren Walker/ The Brussels Times

The Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB) is strengthening its climate research with the arrival of four renowned researchers from the United States, who will work within the VUB-US Research Chair programme, supported by the Helios Foundation, over the next three years.

The researchers are Valerie Trouet, David O. Prevatt, Sol Kim, and Kirsten Heikkinen Dodson, announced VUB on Friday. Each of the scientists has their own expertise within climate research.

For example, Valerie Trouet, affiliated with the University of Arizona, investigates how tree rings can provide insights into past climate changes. At VUB, she will collaborate with climate scientist Wim Thiery.

David O. Prevatt from the University of Florida, meanwhile, focuses on the resilience of homes and cities to extreme natural events. He will work with Michael Ryckewaert and other VUB researchers on urban planning, architecture, housing policy, and climate adaptation.

Climate scientist Sol Kim from the University of Chicago brings expertise in extreme weather events, climate attribution, and artificial intelligence. The fourth researcher, Kirsten Heikkinen Dodson from Lipscomb University, specialises in humanitarian engineering.

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According to VUB vice-rector for Research Pieter Ballon, the programme aims to serve as a bridge between Europe and the United States.

"It is not the intention that the researchers sever their ties with their American university," said Ballon. "Thanks to the Research Chairs, they can develop research and collaborations at VUB to address global climate and sustainability challenges."

"Already, VUB is one of the most successful universities in Europe in the fields of climate, energy, and sustainability. With these Research Chairs, we aim to become a reference centre that bridges Europe and the United States," he added.

The university seeks to further establish itself as an international centre for climate, energy, and sustainability research. According to VUB rector Jan Danckaert, international collaboration is essential.

"The climate challenge is inherently interdisciplinary and international. You cannot understand and address climate change from a single discipline or country," Danckaert stated.