Frigates to receive extra protection against missiles

The Belgian Navy frigate Leopold I returns to its home port in Zeebrugge on 14 December 2014 after participating in Operation Atalanta, the European Union's anti-piracy mission off the Horn of Africa. Credit : Belga / Kurt Desplenter.

Belgium’s federal cabinet has approved the purchase of two new decoy systems to protect the navy’s frigates from anti-ship missiles and has also launched a procurement process for new military tents, Defence Minister Theo Francken said on Friday.

The Defence Ministry will invest €8.4 million in so-called floating decoys for the M frigates, which are used for a range of missions including protecting ships and vital sea lanes, conducting patrols and carrying out anti-submarine operations.

The systems are designed to divert incoming missiles away from a frigate by creating a more attractive false target, reducing the risk of a ship being hit.

According to Francken, the frigates’ current decoy protection dates back to the 1980s and can increasingly be bypassed by modern missiles.

He said the new systems would add a “modern layer of protection,” could remain at sea for hours and could later also be deployed on the navy’s new frigates.

“Our frigates must be able to withstand modern threats at sea. With this investment, we are strengthening the protection of our ships and, above all, of their crews,” the minister said.

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The government also approved the start of a public procurement procedure for new exoskeleton tents to replace Defence’s badly outdated tent capacity after more than 50 years of use.

The new tents are intended for modern military operations and exercises, and can be erected and dismantled more quickly while requiring fewer personnel for installation, Francken said.

By opting for a single system, Defence also expects to simplify maintenance, user training and logistical support.

The contract covers the purchase of 1,238 exoskeleton tents from 2026, followed by 180 additional tents in 2028, together with a long-term agreement for maintenance, repairs and spare parts.

The total investment is estimated at €31.1 million.