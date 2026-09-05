Charleroi station refurbishment enters second phase

Flowers and messages on the site of Tuesday's tragic train accident in Buggenhout, on Wednesday 27 May 2026. The accident happened around 8:15 am. Four people have been killed, the driver, two children and their supervisor. According to initial reports, the level crossing was closed at the time of the accident. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM

Infrabel chief executive Benoit Gilson and Charleroi mayor Thomas Dermine visited Charleroi station on Saturday as the second phase of major track switch renewal works began on the station’s western approach.

The project, with an estimated budget of about €7.7 million, started in late 2025 and is due to continue in three phases until spring 2027.

It involves removing seven switches and replacing 20 others.

According to Infrabel, the new-generation switches are more robust, have a longer lifespan, and will reduce noise and vibrations for local residents.

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To limit disruption to rail traffic, most of the work is being carried out at night and over weekends.

Six weekends of work are planned between now and mid-November.

During those weekends, alternative transport plans will be put in place in coordination with SNCB.

Details of the disruption during weekends and weekdays are available on the SNCB website.