Charleroi station refurbishment enters second phase

Infrabel chief executive Benoit Gilson and Charleroi mayor Thomas Dermine visited Charleroi station on Saturday as the second phase of major track switch renewal works began on the station’s western approach.
The project, with an estimated budget of about €7.7 million, started in late 2025 and is due to continue in three phases until spring 2027.
It involves removing seven switches and replacing 20 others.
According to Infrabel, the new-generation switches are more robust, have a longer lifespan, and will reduce noise and vibrations for local residents.
Related News
- How Belgium's most beautiful train station has narrowly escaped the wrecking ball
- From snails to giants: An introduction to the self-proclaimed Belgian capitals rivalling Brussels
- Two bus routes to Charleroi Airport discontinued
To limit disruption to rail traffic, most of the work is being carried out at night and over weekends.
Six weekends of work are planned between now and mid-November.
During those weekends, alternative transport plans will be put in place in coordination with SNCB.
Details of the disruption during weekends and weekdays are available on the SNCB website.