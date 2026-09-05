Train station works get underway in Flanders

Illustration picture shows the SNCB/NMBS logo. Credit: Belga/Bruno Fahy

Infrabel has begun major renewal works on the railway infrastructure at Aarschot station, with disruption to train services and replacement buses in place until 20 September.

The works, on the Diest side of the station, started on Saturday 6 September and will continue until Sunday 20 September.

Infrabel is replacing 13 points, 1.5 kilometres of track including sleepers and ballast, and 800 metres of rails.

The overhead line system is also being renewed, with 14 masts and nearly eight kilometres of contact wire being replaced, along with components over a distance of three kilometres.

Signalling equipment is undergoing extensive maintenance as well. Nearly 15 kilometres of cables are being renewed, and more than 100 track devices will be temporarily removed and later reinstalled.

According to Infrabel, the works are intended to improve safety, quality and punctuality on this key rail link for both passenger and freight traffic.

Train services around Aarschot are being adjusted throughout the works, with the impact varying by period.

On weekdays, no trains will run in either direction between Aarschot and Langdorp or between Aarschot and Begijnendijk. NMBS is operating replacement buses on both sections.

Some trains are being diverted and will not stop at Aarschot or Diest, while several services are being cancelled, including connections between Aarschot and Antwerp, Leuven and Hasselt, and Tongeren and Brussels.

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During the weekends of 5-6 and 12-13 September, no trains will run between Heist-op-den-Berg and Leuven or between Begijnendijk and Leuven.

During the weekend of 19-20 September, train services will be suspended between Heist-op-den-Berg and Aarschot and between Begijnendijk and Aarschot.

NMBS will also provide replacement buses during those weekend disruptions.

Passengers are advised to check the NMBS online journey planner before travelling, as it has been updated to reflect the revised timetable.