Sheep parades still popular among Brussels residents

Festive sheep migration as part of the Elsene/ Ixelles eco-grazing project, Saturday 5 September 2026, in Brussels. Last year there were five, this year, eight sheep are participating in the eco-grazing in Elsene/ Ixelles. They are all retired ewes that are no longer used for milk production. BELGA PHOTO TIMON RAMBOER

Ixelles held its annual sheep parade for the second year running on Saturday afternoon, drawing about 40 local residents and children as part of the municipality’s eco-grazing project, with another event planned later this year after its early success.

The parade forms part of Ixelles’ wider effort to reduce the use of lawnmowers in public spaces. Following an initial grazing period in spring, the sheep returned after summer regrowth, and the project has this year been expanded from one to two grazing periods.

The flock consists of eight retired ewes: Lactose, Rayban, Pils, Domino, Katimini, Maria, Juliette and Puyu. The animals come from the Chant des Cailles co-operative in neighbouring Watermael-Boitsfort and are no longer used for milk production.

Instead, they have been given a second role as natural grazers and “living lawnmowers” in Ixelles.

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The first grazing period ran from 12 May to 16 June at Kraaienplein. The sheep had initially been due to stay for only two weeks, but their visit was extended because there was still enough vegetation for them to graze.

During that period, the sheep also played a notable part in tackling Japanese knotweed, an invasive non-native plant. By eating its leaves, they slowed its growth and created more space for native vegetation.

By deploying the sheep several times a year, the municipality hopes to cut back further on mechanical mowing and replace it with a more ecological alternative.

The initiative has also proved popular with residents, with many children attending the sheep parade alongside their parents.

“We are giving retired sheep a dignified end to their lives; otherwise they would go to slaughter. Together with our services, we have now extended the subsidy for the project. Each time, more people come. It is only the second time, but this will become a habit,” said Valérie Libert, Ixelles councillor for Climate and the Environment.