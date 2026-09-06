Sunny and dry Indian summer approaches

Credit: Van den Brugge/VDB.

Most of Belgium will enjoy sunny and dry weather on Sunday, with temperatures ranging from 20°C in the Ardennes to 24°C in central areas, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute.

High and medium-level cloud will linger into the evening and overnight, but conditions will remain largely dry apart from the chance of a few drops of rain.

Night-time temperatures will fall to between 12°C in the High Fens and 17°C elsewhere.

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Monday will be partly cloudy and is also expected to stay mostly dry. Temperatures will rise further, reaching up to 29°C in the south of the country.

A brisk sea breeze is forecast along the coast.

The weather will turn wetter and noticeably cooler on Tuesday. The highest temperatures will be recorded at the coast, where it will reach around 19°C.

Clearer spells are expected to develop from the coast during the afternoon, although some showers may still occur. Winds will remain fairly strong by the sea.

Unsettled weather is set to continue in the following days, with heavy showers at times and temperatures staying below 20°C.