Flemish climate minister demands more nature in new spatial plan

Flemish Minister for Housing and Energy Melissa Depraetere pictured during a plenary session of the Flemish Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday 08 July 2026. BELGA PHOTO JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE

Flemish Climate Minister Melissa Depraetere wants the Spatial Policy Plan for Flanders to be more balanced by creating more room for nature, warning that otherwise her party, Vooruit, will not approve it.

Depraetere made the remarks in an interview with De Zondag, saying the draft seen so far appears to focus mainly on agriculture.

“We want a balanced plan that also creates room for extra nature,” she said. “Otherwise we will not approve it.”

She was responding to concerns from environmental groups, which fear a halt to new nature development in Flanders. Depraetere said she understands those concerns and does not want that to happen.

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The Spatial Policy Plan for Flanders, approved last July in outline form, is intended to set the main direction of future spatial planning policy in the region.

Flanders is one of the most built-up and paved-over areas in Europe, which increases risks such as flooding and contributes to biodiversity loss.

Through the plan, the Flemish government aims to reduce both land sealing and land take. The issue is due to return to the table in September.

Depraetere also stressed the importance of creating more nature, both for people and for climate adaptation.

In the interview, she further argued that there is too much agricultural land in Flanders and that some of it is not even being used for farming.