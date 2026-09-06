Two Mechelen businesses closed after drug inspection

Illustrative image of police tape. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

Two businesses near Mechelen station were immediately closed by court order on Saturday evening during a joint inspection by Rivierenland local police and several inspection services, the city authorities said.

Officials also drew up reports for economic and financial offences at two other businesses checked during the operation.

The action was part of the police and prosecution service’s ‘Korte Klap’ approach, which targets companies suspected of links to organised criminal activity.

Related News

Inspectors found offences involving drugs, illegal tobacco products and nitrous oxide, as well as breaches of rules on advertising and tax stamps.

“Anyone who uses a business to cause nuisance or facilitate criminal activity should know that we will act firmly against it,” Mayor Bart Somers said.

The city said further measures could follow as the investigation continues.

Alongside the local police, the operation involved the National Social Security Office, the National Employment Office, the Social Laws Inspectorate, the Ministry of Public Health, and Customs and Excise.

A federal drug detection dog was also deployed.

The city said similar inspection operations will be carried out regularly.