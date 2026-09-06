12 award-winning beers recognised at Liège ceremony

Belgian Beer Weekend 2024. Credit: Belga / Jasper Jacobs

12 brewers from the Liège province were honoured on Sunday morning at the Battice agricultural fair in Herve, where the winners of the eighth competition for beers brewed in the province were announced.

The awards formed part of the 36th edition of the fair, held on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 September at the Battice business park, with agriculture, food and brewing among the sectors in the spotlight.

As a partner of the event, the Province of Liège had a 600-square-metre space dedicated in particular to its support for the agricultural sector and the promotion of local produce.

Liège’s brewing expertise was highlighted late on Sunday morning with the proclamation of the competition results.

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In the light beer category, the gold medal went to Spa brewer Sparsa.

Noob Beer, based in Thimister-Clermont, took first prize in the top-fermentation category.

Brasserie Warsage, from Dalhem, won in the tripel category.

The Brasserie de Belvaux, based in Malmedy, took gold in the alcohol-free beer category.

Eight other brewers from Esneux, Hombourg, Liège, Sarolay, Sourbrodt and Stavelot were also recognised during the ceremony.