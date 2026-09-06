Tournai's UNESCO district hosts unique photography exhibition

Credit: Belga / Thierry Roge

Carré Janson in Tournai will open to the public from 11 to 14 September for the Heritage Days, with a photography exhibition, free guided tours and access to its rooftop overlooking the city and cathedral.

Located in the heart of Tournai’s UNESCO district, the architectural complex has undergone extensive renovation to host conferences and events. It has been managed by Tempora since March 2026.

The exhibition, titled Carnet de chantier, will run throughout the four-day event. Created through a collaboration between TANK architecture studio and photographer Julien Lanoo, it traces the different stages of the project.

Using analogue photography, Lanoo documented the building’s transformation from the first sketches to completion. The film’s texture and depth highlight the tactile nature of the construction work and the site’s metamorphosis.

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The City of Tournai’s guides will also lead free one-hour tours of Carré Janson. These visits will explore the site’s history, its architectural features and the choices behind its redevelopment.

Visitors will also be able to access the rooftop, where they can extend the visit over a drink while enjoying 360-degree views across the city and its cathedral.

The renovation of these emblematic buildings, which form a square at the foot of the cathedral, was led by the City of Tournai with support from Wallonia, the European Union through ERDF, the intermunicipal body Ideta and other partners.