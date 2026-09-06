Activists gather on Brussels street ot protest for climate action

Rally for climate and social rights, organized by Rise for Climate, Mars Attacks and Agora des Habitants de la Terre, on Sunday 6 September 2026, in Brussels. BELGA PHOTO TIMON RAMBOER

Around 100 climate activists, citizens’ groups and civil society organisations gathered at Albertina Square near Brussels Central Station on Sunday to urge Belgian and European policymakers to act on what they described as linked social and environmental crises.

The demonstration was held under the slogan “Rise for Convergence – Stand up for our social and environmental rights.” It was organised by Rise for Climate, Mars Attacks and the Agora des Habitants de la Terre.

Several other groups also backed the action, including Santé en Lutte, Via Campesina Europe, Climate Express, Youth for Climate and Collectief 8 maart.

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Organisers said the climate crisis could not be separated from a wider social crisis. They argued that this summer’s heatwaves had once again shown that Belgium and Europe were not adequately prepared for extreme weather.

They pointed to thousands of possible heat-related deaths, worsening drought and forest fires, which they said had threatened public health as well as food and water supplies.

At the same time, the organisers criticised spending cuts in sectors including education, healthcare, culture and public services. They said major investment was needed instead in public services and the ecological transition.

Teachers were also specifically urged to join the protest. Mars Attacks, the group leading strikes in French-speaking education, said the new school year had begun under difficult conditions, with overheated classrooms, deteriorating working conditions and growing pressure on the sector.

The organisers called for social and environmental movements to unite. Their message was that climate policy, social protection and strong public services should be treated as inseparable.

The demonstration was scheduled to take place from 14:00 to 17:00 at Albertina Square in Brussels.