Group of men assault De Lijn inspector on Antwerp bus

A Van Hool logo is seen on a bus of Belgian public transport company 'De Lijn.' Credit: Belga

A De Lijn inspector was injured in an assault during a ticket check at Antwerp-Berchem station on Saturday evening, and four men were arrested on suspicion of involvement.

The incident happened during an inspection on Line 90 in the tunnel at Antwerp-Berchem. Four men were on board, three of whom did not have valid tickets.

According to Antwerp police spokesperson Kim Bastiaens, two of the men, who had already been identified and checked, suddenly became aggressive towards one of the inspectors and started hitting him.

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A third man then also became aggressive and joined in the assault on the inspectors, police said.

Officers intervened and took all four men to the police station, where they are to be questioned.

Rudy Mous, a trade union representative for Synova, formerly ACLVB, said there had also been an attempted strangling.

Police said that claim forms part of the ongoing investigation and has not so far been confirmed.