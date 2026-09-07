Belgium takes major step in French McKinsey tax fraud probe

Brussels Prosecutor Julien Moinil. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Belgian prosecutors have seized more than €65 million as part of a French investigation into suspected tax fraud involving consulting giant McKinsey.

The seizure was carried out at the request of France's National Financial Prosecutor's Office (PNF), which has been investigating the consultancy group since March 2022.

By 19 August, the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office had seized a total of €65.24 million, according to a joint statement from the French and Belgian prosecutors. The amount represents around 96% of the estimated tax loss calculated by French investigators.

The French investigation concerns suspected aggravated money laundering linked to aggravated tax fraud and followed a French Senate inquiry into growing influence of private consultancy firms on public policy.

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French investigators searched several McKinsey entities in May 2022, including the Paris offices of McKinsey & Company Inc. France. Witnesses and suspects were subsequently questioned throughout 2025 and 2026.

Following those investigations, the PNF sought assistance from the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office under international judicial cooperation procedures.

The case was handled in Belgium by the prosecutor's International and European Affairs Directorate, which led to the seizure of the funds.

Brussels Chief Prosecutor Julien Moinil and French Financial Public Prosecutor Pascal Prache welcomed the cooperation between the two offices.

They also stressed that investigations involving the seizure and confiscation of suspected criminal assets require a coordinated judicial strategy from the moment assets are identified and frozen.

The preliminary investigation in France remains ongoing.