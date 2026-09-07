Belgian football association will not support candidacy of FIFA president Infantino

FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Credit: Belga

The Royal Belgian Football Association (KBVB) confirmed on Monday that it will not support Gianni Infantino's candidacy for a new term as FIFA president.

The decision by the KBVB is a consequence of the shelved plans Infantino had to commercialise the World Cup, as well as the case surrounding the red card issued to American player Folarin Balogun, who was able to play against the Red Devils at the World Cup after intervention by US President Donald Trump.

"Despite our explicit requests for a clear justification of the decisions taken and clarification on how such situations will be handled in the future, we have yet to receive a satisfactory response. Therefore, we have asked FIFA to include the Balogun case on the agenda at the next FIFA Council meeting on 15 October, in which our president Pascale Van Damme sits," the association stated.

"My team communicated in a calm and constructive manner with FIFA during and after the World Cup to obtain clarity regarding the Balogun case," said Van Damme.

"Two months after the events, we find that our questions remain unanswered. Given the importance of transparency and clarity for all parties involved, we request the necessary explanations and also wish to explore where optimisations can be made to the current processes, so that similar cases can be handled in a clear, consistent, and efficient manner in the future," he added.

Earlier, support for Infantino had already been withdrawn by several countries, including Denmark, England, the Faroe Islands, Finland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway, Serbia, Wales, and Sweden.

The continental confederations of Europe (UEFA), North America (CONCACAF), and Asia (AFC) have expressed their lack of confidence, but Infantino still enjoys significant support in Africa (CAF), Oceania (OFC), and South America (CONMEBOL). The presidential elections will take place on 18 March during the FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco.

So far, there is no opposing candidate to Infantino.

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