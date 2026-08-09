FIFA 'condemns' attempts to oust controversial president

Cindy Parlow, President of USMT, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and RBFA chairwoman Pascale Van Damme pictured during a soccer game between the USA and Belgium. Credit: Dirk Waem

FIFA has condemned what it called co-ordinated and sustained attempts to undermine the organisation and its president, Gianni Infantino, insisting that any challenge to his leadership must follow procedures set out in its statutes.

The world governing body issued the statement on Saturday, saying recent media reports contained “unfounded claims and demonstrably false allegations” concerning FIFA and Infantino. It said it would challenge those claims, but did not specify which reports or allegations it was referring to.

Infantino has recently come under pressure over a proposal to raise billions of dollars by selling a stake in the commercial rights to the World Cup and other tournaments. He has since withdrawn the investment plan and apologised.

On Friday, further allegations emerged over a severance payment said to have been made to an alleged mistress of the Swiss official during his time as UEFA general secretary, a post he held from 2009 to 2016. UEFA confirmed the payment, while FIFA denied the allegations.

Despite the withdrawal of the investment plan and Infantino’s apology, football associations including those of Wales, Serbia, Finland and England this week withdrew their support for his re-election in March next year. Each of FIFA’s 211 member associations has one vote.

UEFA, or another opposition group, could also push for Infantino’s early departure through an extraordinary session of the FIFA Congress. That would require the backing of 43 of the 211 member associations.

Once a written request is submitted, the meeting must be held within three months, after which a motion of no confidence could be tabled.

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