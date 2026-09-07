Belgian grid operator receives €1 billion credit line for Princess Elisabeth Island

Construction activity is seen during a visit to the construction site of the 'Princess Elisabeth Island' energy island by Elia, in Vlissingen, the Netherlands, Friday 25 October 2024. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

Belgium’s high-voltage grid operator Elia Transmission Belgium has secured a €1 billion credit line from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to help finance the construction of the Princess Elisabeth Island in the North Sea.

Elia and the EIB announced the agreement on Monday.

The funding will support the development of Princess Elisabeth Island, an artificial energy island that Elia is building off the Belgian coast.

According to the EIB, it is the largest credit line the bank has ever granted to a single energy project.

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