Tyméo case: New police searches reported near motorway where bodies were found

A white tent pictured inside a large security perimeter was set by police around Onhaye soccer club on Monday 24 August 2026, in Onhaye. Credit: Belga/Bruno Fahy

Police have stepped up searches along the N97 in Onhaye, in Namur province, after investigators failed to determine how five-year-old Tyméo and his father, 29-year-old Bryan Brigou, died.

The bodies of the father and son, who had been missing since 27 June, were found on 24 August.

Autopsies carried out at the end of August did not establish the cause of death, and the circumstances of the tragedy remain unclear.

According to the lawyer for Tyméo’s mother, investigators intensified their search on 3 September, the day a white march was held in Dinant. He said a white tent was set up at the scene and that officers were likely looking for Bryan Brigou’s mobile phone.

The lawyer, David Poelart, said this appeared inconsistent with an initial theory that the child may have died in the car and that the father then took his own life.

He questioned why someone intending to end his life would reportedly dispose of his phone when his wallet was found at the scene and he was still wearing his electronic ankle bracelet.

Poelart said he asked for access to the case file last Tuesday. The investigating judge has one month to decide on the request.

Meanwhile, the Namur Public Prosecutor’s office said it would make no further comment on the case or on the nature of the ongoing searches in order to protect the investigation, the family and those close to them.

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