One person dies in fire in Brussels apartment building on Avenue Louise

Credit : Brussels Fire Brigade.

One person died after a fire tore through an apartment building on Avenue Louise in Brussels on Wednesday morning.

At about 05:35, firefighters were called to the scene, where a fire had broken out on the seventh floor of an apartment building on Avenue Louise, the Brussels fire brigade confirmed early on Wednesday.

The blaze has since been brought under control. Crews searched the building for possible victims after extinguishing the fire.

Further details about the deceased person have not yet been released.

The Brussels fire service deployed two command vehicels, four fire engines and two aerial ladders. The emergency first repsonders, ambulance and police from the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone were also at the scene.

The flats on the seventh floor are uninhabitable as a result of the fire.

"The internal emergency plan for the Brussels Fire Brigade has been activated. A psychosocial support plan is in place to assist those affected," said Walter Derieuw, spokesperson for the fire brigade.

The fire has also disrupted Brussels public transport: tram line 8 was suspended between Louise and Buyl, and also between Trinité and Flagey. Tram line 92 was interrupted between Botanique and Ma Campagne, while tram line 93 was suspended between Botanique and Legrand.

The origin of the fire is yet to be determined.

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