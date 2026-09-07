Limburg firefighters continue operations in the High Fens

Illustrative image of a fire engine and a fire fighter in the High Fens. Credit: Belga/Romain Rixhon

Limburg firefighters returned to the High Fens on Monday morning to continue tackling the forest fire that broke out on 14 August.

Three fire engines left the Bilzen-Hoeselt station to support the operation.

Each of Limburg province’s three emergency zones provided a wildfire response vehicle. A command vehicle was also dispatched to the Fens.

On Sunday, around 120 firefighters were still battling several fire hotspots in the High Fens, including 60 from Germany.

Public access to the affected area remains strictly prohibited. The N68 also remains closed between the Belle-Croix junction and Eupen, at least until Sunday.

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