Concerns about privacy: Half of Belgians distrust technology at events

Illustrative image of people at a festival. Credit: Bega/Jill Delsaux

Only half of Belgians believe that digital applications make events more efficient and better organised, according to a survey conducted by the umbrella organisation Event Confederation among 1,000 Belgians.

The study reveals clear differences between the Flemish, Brussels, and Walloon audiences, the organisation announced on Wednesday in a press release.

Although the events sector has heavily invested in digitalisation in recent years, not every attendee is enthusiastic about scanning QR codes to place orders or downloading apps for practical information.

Three-quarters of Belgians value "simple events without too much technology".

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The remaining quarter indicates that technology enhances the event experience more than personal contact. More than half of those surveyed are concerned about their privacy and wish to handle data sharing cautiously at events. One-third are willing to share personal data in exchange for a technological event experience.

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) also raises distrust: as many as 70% of Flemish and Walloon respondents are wary of AI technology. Among Brussels residents, this figure stands at 55%.

This regional difference is also reflected in the general attitude towards technology. About three in four Flemish and Walloon event attendees prefer simple events, compared to three in five visitors in Brussels.