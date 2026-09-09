Record salmonella outbreak in Belgium: 318 infections so far

Illustrative image of eggs. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Four new cases of salmonella infection have been confirmed in Belgium, bringing the total number of people who have fallen ill after eating contaminated eggs to 318, the Sciensano health institute reported on Wednesday.

The record outbreak in Belgium, which began several weeks ago, is therefore not yet over, according to Sciensano. However, they stressed that it is normal for a phase to follow the implementation of measures in which the number of new cases gradually decreases.

"This is in line with expectations," the institute stated.

The infections originated at the egg producer Eierboerderij Laerco in Geel. The bacteria were discovered at the end of April, following which an initial large-scale recall took place in May for all eggs from the Geel-based company.

These are free-range eggs with the stamp codes 2-BE-1073-01, 2-BE-1073-02, 2-BE-1073-03 and 2-BE-1073-04, which have been distributed through various supermarkets.

Customers are asked not to consume the eggs and to return them to the shop for a full refund. Salmonella is a bacterium found mainly in (raw) meat, eggs and dairy products. Find out more here.

Infection can lead to symptoms such as diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting 12 to 96 hours after consumption.

These symptoms usually subside on their own after a few days, but in high-risk groups such as young children, the elderly and people with a weakened immune system, the infection can be more serious.