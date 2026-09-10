Smart camera network covering Flemish nature reserves to detect wildfires immediately

Firemen in action as a fire rages in the Hautes Fagnes (High Fens). Credit: Belga/Images VHP

Flemish Environment Minister Jo Brouns (CD&V) wants to roll out a network of smart cameras, artificial intelligence and other detection technology from 2027 to detect wildfires much more quickly: a "smart camera shield".

The digital shield is designed to continuously monitor high-risk nature reserves and automatically raise the alarm should smoke be detected anywhere. Various systems will be tested in practice this autumn, followed by a phased roll-out across Flanders.

"In the event of a wildfire, every minute literally counts," said Brouns. "At present, we are still too often reliant on someone who happens to spot smoke and raises the alarm for the initial detection. This can and must be done more intelligently."

With the smart camera shield, the Flemish Government wants to use technology, cameras and artificial intelligence to detect smoke within a matter of minutes and get its emergency services to the scene more quickly. "The sooner we spot a fire, the greater the chance we can contain it.”

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The Agency for Nature and Forests (ANB) is investigating various technologies capable of automatically monitoring nature reserves. Among other things, smart camera systems are being tested, in which artificial intelligence analyses the images and can recognise plumes of smoke. Drone technology is also being investigated.

In 2026, the various systems will be tested and validated, including in North Limburg and at other representative locations. A phased roll-out is then due to begin from 2027.

ANB is currently planning for at least 11 strategic locations in Limburg, Antwerp and Flemish Brabant, or ultimately around 20 to 30 sub-zones to cover the whole of Flanders.

The exact technology, locations and cost will be determined on the basis of the ongoing tests.

ANB is collaborating with fire service zones, the National Crisis Centre and the Ministry of Defence, among others. Through the European cooperation project Hawkeye, it is also working with partners from Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.

Flanders is also investigating how warnings can be linked to Paragon, the platform for crisis information and cooperation. Flanders recently concluded a cooperation agreement with the Netherlands and Germany to combat wildfires in Limburg.

The Agency for Nature and Forests has drawn up practical guidelines designed to minimise the risk of uncontrollable fires. Additionally, efforts must be made to ensure the smart management of nature reserves and the restoration of the water cycle.