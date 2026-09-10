Controversial Antwerp 'rabbi' takes legal action to expel US Ambassador White from Belgium

US Ambassador to Belgium Bill White pictured after a meeting at the offices of the Foreign Affairs department of the Federal Government in Brussels, Tuesday 24 February 2026. Credit: Belga

The controversial Antwerp "rabbi" Moshe Friedman has brought summary proceedings against the Belgian State to have the US ambassador, Bill White, declared 'persona non grata'.

Friedman wants White to be required to leave Belgian territory as a result.

The case is due to be heard on 16 September before the Dutch-speaking Court of First Instance in Brussels, according to documents seen by Belga News Agency.

Friedman is an Antwerp-based activist and calls himself a rabbi, although the latter title is disputed and several Jewish organisations have distanced themselves from him. Friedman is said not to have completed the prescribed training.

He had previously also taken White to court personally on charges including threats, extortion, defamation and harassment.

That case is due to be heard on 20 October at the Brussels Criminal Court. White has already announced that he will invoke his diplomatic immunity.

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Now, however, Friedman is also asking the court to order the Belgian state to declare White ‘persona non grata’ within three working days.

The competent authorities would then have to take the necessary steps to ensure that White leaves Belgium.

Friedman is also seeking a penalty payment of €8,000 per breach and per day of delay. Among other things, Friedman is invoking the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

He accuses White of interfering in Belgian internal affairs and claims that the Belgian authorities are not taking sufficient action against the US ambassador.

The conflict between the two arose against the backdrop of the ongoing judicial investigation into ritual circumcisions in Antwerp, in which Friedman is a civil party.

White repeatedly criticised that investigation and, among other things, called Friedman a fraudster and a swindler.