Belgian Government to finally discuss evacuating students from Gaza on Friday

Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA). Thursday 28 May 2026. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

During the first 'core cabinet' meeting after the summer break, Belgium's Federal Government is expected to deal with several pressing issues of the new political year, including the the evacuations from the Gaza Strip.

The first issue on the agenda of Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) and his five Deputy PMs has been simmering for some time: will Belgium bring 13 students from Gaza – who have been awarded scholarships for study or research at a Belgian university – to Belgium, or not?

Asylum and Migration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt (N-VA) fears a domino effect, as the students could facilitate the arrival of other Gazans through family reunification. Additionally, the Francophone liberal MR party would reportedly also prefer the Gazan students not to be brought to Belgium.

Related News

However, Foreign Affairs Minister Maxime Prévot (Les Engagés) does wish to evacuate the scholarship students, and has prepared a memorandum setting out the technical details of such an operation, Belga News Agency reports.

Should the Federal Government decide to give the go-ahead, cooperation from Israel will also be required. While some believe this cooperation would be easily secured, others are not so sure.

The matter is linked to the continuation of medical evacuations from Gaza – on which the government is reportedly already virtually in agreement – and the evacuation of several hundred eligible people holding Belgian nationality or with family members in Belgium.

Also on Friday, the ministers will also consider the sale of 20% of the shares in Belfius. Finance Minister Jan Jambon (N-VA) will provide an update on the interested parties, and will also brief the coalition partners on the discussions with the regions regarding a possible merger with insurer Ethias.

Under pressure from MR leader Georges-Louis Bouchez, Jambon commissioned a study into a merger. This study, he said, concluded that such an operation is “legally questionable”.

According to L’Echo, Flanders and Wallonia have indicated to Jambon that they do not wish to sell their stake in the insurer for the time being, but the Federal Government has yet to make an official decision on the matter.

Finally, the European multiannual budget is also on the agenda. The European Commission’s proposal includes an increase in Belgium’s contribution of €3.4 billion per year.

Prime Minister Bart De Wever has already indicated that Belgium is not particularly keen on this, but there is no official and unanimous Belgian position as of yet. Sources in government circles suggest that this is unlikely to materialise on Friday either.