Evacuation from Gaza is not 'realistic option', says Belgian Foreign Minister

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot. Credit: Belga / Jonas Roosens

The Belgian Government currently has no plans to organise an evacuation for people holding Belgian visas in Gaza, the Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot (Les Engagés) told the Chamber of Representatives on Tuesday.

Prévot cited the security situation and conditions imposed by Israel as primary obstacles, though he noted that "alternative options" were being considered.

Approximately 1,400 people with Belgian visas remain stranded in the Gaza Strip, where the situation is dire. Given the large Palestinian community in Belgium, these cases primarily involve family reunification, alongside a small number of researchers and scholarship students.

MP Meyrem Almaci (Groen), MP Greet Daems (PTB), and MP Khalil Aouasti (PS) questioned the minister on the possibility of evacuation. According to the MPs, the issue has stalled politically within the government.

Belgium facilitated the departure of around 1,000 people from the enclave since October 2023, which Prévot noted placed the country among the most active in these efforts.

However, Prévot stated that a new evacuation operation was not feasible, despite Israeli authorities reopening the Kerem Shalom crossing in early March. He explained that third-party states must manage the transport of individuals, their passage through Egypt, transfer to Jordan, and final onward journey themselves.

"All of this must be done within a constantly evolving security situation, characterised by unpredictable developments on the ground and factors beyond our control. A new evacuation operation for several people that continues to grow is not a realistic option," Prévot said.

The minister denied claims that Belgian authorities failed to register visa holders on lists of those eligible to leave Gaza. He stressed that a government working group has been considering alternative options since December 2025, though none have been easy to implement.

Prévot stressed that the granting of a visa by Belgium does not imply an automatic right to be evacuated.

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